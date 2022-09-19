Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Texas deputies help wrangle 10-foot alligator found in the middle of a road

Alligator was freely roaming through an Atascocita, Texas, neighborhood on Sunday

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 10-foot alligator was caught taking an early morning stroll in the middle of a road on Sunday in a neighborhood outside of Houston, Texas, authorities said.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office responded to the 13800 block of North Lake Branch Lane in Atascocita in response to the massive reptile.

Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman shared photos of the gator wandering near a vehicle parked on the street after officials wrangled the gator on a sidewalk.

Herman said the alligator was safely captured and in the possession of Animal Control.

MASSIVE 11-FOOT, 400-POUND ALLIGATOR IN KATY, TEXAS NEIGHBORHOOD SCARES ONLOOKERS

  • constable kneeling near alligator
    Image 1 of 2

    The giant alligator was roaming in an Atascocita neighborhood early Sunday, (Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office )

  • alligator captured on sidewalk
    Image 2 of 2

    Precinct 4 Constable Herman said the gator was safely captured. (Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office )

Last week, an 11-foot, 400-pound alligator was captured along a residential road in Katy, Texas. The alligator was then lifted via a tow truck and relocated to Gator Country near Beaumont, officials said at the time.

The massive reptile was found in the middle of a road.

The massive reptile was found in the middle of a road. (Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office )

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier this month, police in Lake Worth, Texas, caught a 3.5-foot alligator that was "hissing" at people near an ATM.