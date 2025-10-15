Ghislaine Maxwell gets 'hotel' guest treatment at 'Club Fed' prison, consultant says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ghislaine Maxwell, the sex-trafficking accomplice and former lover of Jeffrey Epstein, is getting "unusually favorable treatment" after arriving at a "Club Fed" prison in Texas, according to a new report.

Resentful fellow prisoners have complained of changes to the Federal Prison Camp Bryan's security measures and occasional special privileges granted to Maxwell, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Bryan is a minimum-security facility with 622 inmates, including Theranos fraudster Elizabeth Holmes and former "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jennifer Shah.

The 63-year-old Maxwell arrived over the summer after agreeing to meet with federal prosecutors and before the Supreme Court denied her latest appeal.

The paper also reported that Maxwell's fellow inmates were warned not to discuss her case with the press. One, who talked to one of the paper's reporters, was later sent to a higher-security facility.

Sam Mangel is a federal prison consultant whose clients have included Sam Bankman-Fried and Steve Bannon. He told Fox News Digital he works with two women incarcerated at Bryan, neither of whom will discuss Maxwell, even with him, over the phone or through email.

"Speaking with the sister of one of my clients yesterday or the day before, she told me that they are treating Maxwell more like she's the guest in a hotel as opposed to an inmate in a federal prison," he said Wednesday.

In one example, he said prison officials locked down the whole camp, so Maxwell could have a secretive visit with VIP guests in the chapel.

"They actually closed everything down and locked everybody in their unit and brought the visitors into the chapel but through a side entrance so that no one can see who the visitors were," Mangel said. "That's very unusual."

However, he added, if Maxwell were to have visitors in front of other inmates, that could stoke further controversy, especially for prisoners with daughters the same age as Maxwell's victims. It's unprecedented that someone convicted of sex crimes would be housed at Bryan, he said, which he called the most desirable prison for women convicted of white collar felonies in the country.

"You're gonna go into a visiting room and see Maxwell, who doesn't belong there, having these visits in a casual situation or environment, that that's upsetting," he said. "It really upsets the other inmates and their families."

"Strings were absolutely pulled at the highest possible levels of the DOJ to get her moved from Tallahassee to Bryan," he said. "Now, I agree that there was a reason to move her from Tallahassee. Once she started cooperating, and it was obvious she was cooperating with Todd Blanche, she became a target."

Blanche is the deputy attorney general who interviewed Maxwell at her former prison Federal Correctional Institution, Tallahassee, in Florida, in August. That facility is a low-security prison more typical for housing a sex offender like Maxwell.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Bureau of Prisons did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The agency instead sent an automated email saying that its public affairs office would not be commenting due to the ongoing government shutdown.

The Supreme Court rejected Maxwell's appeal last week. She's due for release in 2037 after a 20-year sentence for procuring girls for Epstein, who died in a federal jail in New York before his own trial in 2019.

Maxwell told Blanche she never witnessed President Donald Trump doing anything "inappropriate with anybody." She shot down claims that former President Bill Clinton had traveled to Epstein's infamous island in the U.S. Virgin Islands and said the Clintons were her friends, not Epstein's.

"I do believe that Epstein did a lot of, not all, but some of what he's accused of, and I'm not here to defend him in any respect whatsoever," Maxwell told Blanche. "I don't want to, and I don't think he requires, nor deserves any type of protection or — from me in any way, to sugarcoat what he did or didn't do."

Cooperation with authorities is one of two major areas where inmates can improve their prison conditions, according to Mangel. The other is acceptance of responsibility.

When Maxwell met with Blanche, she claimed her innocence and denied having witnessed any nonconsensual sexual activity or sex with minors.