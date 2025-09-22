Expand / Collapse search
Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell goes for stroll at new minimum-security prison as former townhouse hits market

Former Epstein ally now housed at same facility as Elizabeth Holmes and Jen Shah

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorneys hope for a pardon Video

Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorneys hope for a pardon

Fox News correspondent David Spunt provides the latest on the Epstein investigation and the deputy AG’s recent meeting with Ghislaine Maxwell on ‘America Reports.’

Ghislaine Maxwell poked her head out from under a black umbrella on her way to "work" at Texas's "Club Fed" prison camp Saturday, before she returned at lunchtime carrying folders and headphones in a clear backpack, according to the first photos to show her in the new facility after she transferred from Florida earlier this year. 

Wearing gray sweats and Nike sneakers, with what appears to be a prison tablet hanging from her neck, Maxwell and an unidentified woman were seen strolling through a prison yard, passing a sign post emblazoned with the words, "open-mindedness," "honesty," and "willingness."

Maxwell is the only person found criminally or civilly liable for playing a role in the sex trafficking operation of Jeffrey Epstein, her former lover and employer who died in 2019 while awaiting his own trial.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN ACCOMPLICE GHISLAINE MAXWELL MOVED TO NEW PRISON AMID FIGHT OVER ANSWERS, IMMUNITY

Ghislaine Maxwell in gray prison sweats carrying an umbrella as she walks through a prison yard

Ghislaine Maxwell holds her umbrella high enough over her head to expose her face at Federal Prison Camp Bryan, in Bryan, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. Maxwell left for her prison job before sunrise and was still walking with an umbrella covering her face. During her lunch break, she walked back to her cell carrying some folders and a clear backpack with headphones dangling down.  (Matthew Symons/Mirrorpix/Mega)

Maxwell made headlines earlier this year after she agreed to sit for an interview with top Justice Department lawyers. After the interview, she was transferred from a federal prison in Tallahassee, Florida, to Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Bryan, Texas. It is a minimum-security facility with 622 inmates, including Theranos fraudster Elizabeth Holmes and former "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jennifer Shah.

Also over the weekend, the New York Post reported her former Big Apple townhouse was once again on the market for $18 million.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN ACCOMPLICE GHISLAINE MAXWELL'S SECLUDED HIDEOUT HITS THE MARKET

Jeffrey Epstein's cohort Ghislaine Maxwell walks freely around low security

It's most recent owner, the late Manhattan real estate mogul Frederick Rudd, bought it from Maxwell for $15 million back in 2016, before her legal troubles landed her in prison, according to the paper.  He died last year.

Maxwell reportedly received the home — which is located on an exclusive Manhattan street two blocks east of Central Park — for free from one of Epstein's attorneys back in 2000.

Elizabeth Holmes jogs in prison as Ghislaine Maxwell becomes a fellow inmate

Elizabeth Holmes exercises on the track at Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, Saturday, August 2, 2025. The 41-year-old fraudster is serving an 11-year sentence for fraud related to her former company, Theranos. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

Maxwell, 62, is serving 20 years for her role in trafficking girls for Epstein. She is appealing her 2022 sentence and maintains her innocence.

In her interview with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blance, she denied having trafficked anyone or having witnessed any nonconsensual sexual activity or any sex involving minors.

She said she never witnessed President Donald Trump doing anything "inappropriate with anybody." She shot down claims that former President Bill Clinton had traveled to Epstein's infamous island in the U.S. Virgin Islands and said the Clintons were her friends, not Epstein's.

"I do believe that Epstein did a lot of, not all, but some of what he's accused of, and I'm not here to defend him in any respect whatsoever," Maxwell told Blanche. "I don't want to, and I don't think he requires, nor deserves any type of protection or – from me in any way, to sugarcoat what he did or didn't do."

Jeffrey Epstein walks free

Jeffrey Epstein, pictured in New York City, NY Feb. 23, 2011, is the subject of a bipartisan House Oversight Committee investigation (David McGlynn)

Authorities published hundreds of pages of transcripts as well as audio recordings of the interview on the DOJ website. The terms of the interview granted her limited immunity from further prosecution unless she told lies.

Maxwell denied Epstein had a "client list" and said he did not maintain a stockpile of blackmail material against prominent associates. 
