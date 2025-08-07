Ghislaine Maxwell blocked from puppy training program at Federal Prison Camp Bryan: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former accomplice and ex-girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein, has been barred from taking part in service dog training programs at her new prison, according to a report.

Maxwell was transferred from a federal prison in Tallahassee, Florida, to the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, her attorney previously confirmed to Fox News Digital. FCP Bryan is a minimum-security prison camp, with much more freedom than she had in Tallahassee.

According to NBC News, FPC Bryan offers service dog training programs to inmates.

However, Paige Mazzoni, CEO of Canine Companions, which runs the service dog programs at FPC Bryan, told the outlet puppy training won't be offered to inmates like Maxwell.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN ACCOMPLICE GHISLAINE MAXWELL MOVED TO NEW PRISON AMID FIGHT OVER ANSWERS, IMMUNITY

"We do not allow anyone whose crime involves abuse towards minors or animals — including any crime of a sexual nature," Mazzoni said. "That’s a hard policy we have, so she will not be able to.

"Those are crimes against the vulnerable, and you’re putting them with a puppy who is vulnerable."

EPSTEIN ACCOMPLICE GHISLAINE MAXWELL PLAYS MODEL INMATE AS SHE SEEKS PATH OUT OF PRISON

Dave Aronberg, former Palm Beach County State Attorney, previously told Fox News Digital Maxwell's new prison is more like a "dorm-style housing situation, rather than a cell."

The former Epstein associate's move to FCP Bryan came one week after she met with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche in Florida to discuss her ties to the disgraced financier, for whom she helped procure underage girls.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Trump administration denied allegations that Maxwell was given preferential treatment, however, telling Fox News, "Any false assertion this individual was given preferential treatment is absurd. Prisoners are routinely moved in some instances due to significant safety and danger concerns."