Georgia police arrest two women in connection to 'ambush-style attack' and killing of officer

Police in Georgia arrested two women in connection to the fatal shooting of a police officer who was ambushed and killed during his first shift on the job, authorities said.

Officer Dylan Harrison, 26, was shot outside the Alamo police station in Georgia last Saturday, according to police. Damien Anthony Ferguson, 43, was arrested the following day for the "ambush-style attack" and murder.

Police arrested Ferguson’s sister, 45-year-old Charlotte Ferguson , on Tuesday and charged her with hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal, Fox 5 reported. Police also charged 24-year-old Asia Kinney with terroristic threats and acts, after she reportedly made threatening social media posts related to the investigation into Harrison’s death.

Harrison had approached a car in a Circle K convenience store parking lot last Friday after observing a traffic violation. The driver refused to identify himself and reportedly pushed Harrison. The officer responded by using his Taser and taking the man to a local jail.

Police believe Harrison’s death was in retaliation for his arrest of the unidentified driver.

"It is believed that the ambush-style attack on Officer Harrison was retaliation for the incident and arrest of the man," the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

Ferguson was taken into custody on Sunday by a SWAT team and a division of the U.S. Marshals Service following a manhunt. He has been charged with bias-motivated intimidation of first responders and murder. He was also charged with aggravated stalking related to a previous domestic incident.

Harrison had taken a part-time job with the Alamo Police Department after already working as a full-time Oconee County Drug Taskforce agent since 2018. He took the second police job in order to save money for a house for his family, according to an interview with Harrison’s brother on " Fox & Friends " Monday morning.

He leaves behind a wife and a 6-month-old baby. A GoFundMe has been established to help the family following their loss.

"I have never experienced a grief that I have felt since Officer Dylan Harrison's life was taken in our small, quiet town," Alamo Police Chief Karen Zanders said at a press conference Sunday .

"His life was taken from him for simply doing his job," she added.