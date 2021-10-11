Family mourns Georgia officer killed on first day with local police force: 'It's unimaginable'

A Georgia police officer was fatally shot on his first day with the local police department.

Officer Dylan Harrison, 26, was shot dead outside the police station Saturday morning in Alamo, about 124 miles west of Savannah.

Harrison's brother, David Harrison, joined "Fox & Friends" Monday alongside his wife Kayla, explaining that his brother was shot after a traffic stop near the police station.

"He made contact with a suspect at a gas station that happened to be across from the police station. The suspect failed to comply with him … and ended up being tased. A couple of hours went by, my brother was getting ready to do paperwork at the police station and was shot in retaliation for that arrest," he said.

It was Harrison’s first shift working part-time with the Alamo Police Department. He was already a full-time Oconee County Drug Taskforce Agent since 2018.

The suspect, Damien "Luke" Anthony Ferguson, 43, fled the scene and was arrested Sunday at his home.

Harrison was the first Alamo officer killed in the line of duty. He leaves behind a wife and a six-month-old baby.

"She’s struggling. It’s just unimaginable," Kayla Harrison told host Steve Doocy.

David said that his brother "dedicated his life to serving the public." David added that while he was hanging out with his friends as a teen, his brother volunteered at the local fire department at age 16.

"And he would sit up at night waiting for his radio to go off so he could respond to the call of an accident. He left the house at 3:00 in the morning to go be the first one on scene to a wreck on the interstate. Just the last two years he’s dedicated his life to serving the public, and he did it so selflessly," he said.

Dylan worked the two police jobs to save money to buy his family a house. Dylan’s family tried to talk him into becoming an electrician due to the dangerous nature of policing, his brother said.

"We’ve all had that talk with him. We’ve all encouraged that out of him because we knew the dangers of it. We knew the direction this world was headed, and it doesn’t seem to be getting any better. It’s getting worse by the day," said David Harrison.

Dylan was initially enrolled at the technical college in his hometown, but David said he knew it was not what his brother wanted to do.

"Our uncle’s an electrician, so he kind of had a plan, but we all knew deep down that’s not what he wanted to do. He actually told my dad just a few weeks ago when they were talking about it. He said, ‘daddy, this is what I was put here to do.' He knew that. He would have never been happy as an electrician," he added.

Dylan's loved ones started a GoFundMe to help support his wife and child.

