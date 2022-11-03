Expand / Collapse search
Georgia's Willacoochee Police Chief arrested for burglarizing a home

GA police chief turned himself in Wednesday prior to being jailed, but was later released on bond

Associated Press
State officers have arrested a south Georgia police chief who's accused of burglarizing a home.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Willacoochee Police Chief Anthony Williams and charged him with burglary, an agency news release says. Williams, 49, turned himself in Wednesday and was booked into the Atkinson County Jail and was released on bond, the GBI said.

A working phone number could not immediately be found for Williams, and it wasn't clear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his arrest.

The Alapaha Judicial Circuit district attorney's office on Monday asked the GBI to investigate Williams' actions. The initial investigation indicates that Williams burglarized a home on Oct. 11, the GBI said.

A Georgia police chief was arrested for allegedly burglarizing a home in October.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact the district attorney's office or the GBI. Once the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the district attorney's office for prosecution.