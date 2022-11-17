Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia
Published

Georgia woman defrauds Kroger for hundreds using fake Coinstar receipt, police say

Henry County woman uses fraudulent receipt and stole over $300 dollars from kiosk

Sarah Rumpf
By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
close
Body cam footage shows moment Florida police shoot robbery suspect armed with knife Video

Body cam footage shows moment Florida police shoot robbery suspect armed with knife

The man confronted police with a knife after allegedly trying to steal an 83-year-old woman’s purse while she loaded groceries into her car. (Credit: Sarasota Police Department)

Georgia police are requesting the public's help in identifying a woman who allegedly stole hundreds of dollars using a fake receipt from a local grocery store's Coinstar kiosk.

Henry County police say on October 17 at around 8:30 p.m., the woman used a fake proof of purchase slip from a Coinstar kiosk and made off with $365 in cash from the Kroger grocery store on Hudson Bridge Road.

ARMED ROBBER AT PHILADELPHIA MCDONALD'S YANKS CASH REGISTER OUT OF DRIVE-THRU WINDOW, VIDEO SHOWS

Henry County police are asking for the community’s help to identify a woman suspected of theft

Henry County police are asking for the community’s help to identify a woman suspected of theft (Henry County Police/Fox 5)

The Coinstar machines are designed for users to deposit old coins in exchange for dollars.

GEORGIA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL STAR'S GIRLFRIEND SPEAKS OUT ABOUT HARROWING SHOOTING ON COUPLE'S DATE NIGHT 

After allegedly defrauding the store of hundreds of dollars, the woman was seen leaving the area on foot. 

Coinstar kiosks in a Kroger's grocery store.

Coinstar kiosks in a Kroger's grocery store. (Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Henry County Police Department shared photos of the woman taken from security camera footage from the local store. 

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Law enforcement requested that if you recognize the suspect in the photo to please call Sgt. N. Roberts at 770-288-7343 or the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121.

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 