Philadelphia
Published

Armed robber at Philadelphia McDonald's yanks cash register out drive-thru window, video shows

Four unknown suspect fled with undetermined amount of cash from North Philadelphia McDonald's

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
An armed robber is wanted in Philadelphia after pointing a gun at a McDonald's worker and snatching a cash register through a drive-thru window, authorities said. (Credit: Philadelphia Police Department)

A robbery suspect is wanted in Philadelphia after pointing a gun at a McDonald’s worker and yanking a cash register through the restaurant’s drive-thru window earlier this month, authorities said.

The incident happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 4 at a McDonald’s on 4163 Whitaker Avenue in North Philadelphia, the Philadelphia Police Department said Wednesday.

A red SUV with four individuals inside ordered at the drive-thru before approaching the window to pick up their food, according to police.

The suspect seated behind the driver pointed a handgun at the McDonald’s employee and demanded, "Give me the money."

The unknown suspect leaned through the McDonald's drive-thru window and pointed a gun at a worker.

The unknown suspect leaned through the McDonald's drive-thru window and pointed a gun at a worker. (Philadelphia Police Department)

Police released surveillance video from inside the restaurant showing the employee back away from the window as the suspect points the gun. The suspect then reaches through the window and pulls out the entire cash register.

The suspected stated, "Give me the money," while holding the worker at gunpoint.

The suspected stated, "Give me the money," while holding the worker at gunpoint. (Philadelphia Police Departmen)

The four suspect in the SUV fled with an undetermined amount of money in the register.

The suspect yanked the cash register through the drive-thru window and fled with three other individuals inside a red SUV.

The suspect yanked the cash register through the drive-thru window and fled with three other individuals inside a red SUV. (Philadelphia Police Department)

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made. 

Authorities asked anyone with information about the armed robbery to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.