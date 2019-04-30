Georgia woman sentenced to death in starvation death of stepdaughter, 10

A Georgia woman remained emotionless in court Tuesday when jurors sentenced her to death for murdering her 10-year-old stepdaughter in 2013.

Tiffany Moss was found guilty of six charges, including malice murder, on Monday in the death of Emani Moss, whose charred body was discovered in a trash can in November 2013.

Moss, who has two children of her own, and her husband, Eman Moss, allegedly left Emani in a bathtub to starve to death before attempting to dispose of her body by shoving the remains in a trash can and lighting it on fire, FOX5 Atlanta reported.

Eman Moss later called 911 to report the death while his wife took their other two children away. She later turned herself into police.

Gwinnett County District Attorney Danny Porter said in court Monday that Moss was the mastermind behind the girl’s murder.

"What this defendant has really done is she has woken up every day since September of 2013 when they moved into the apartment and she's decided, 'I'm going to kill that baby,'" Porter said, according to Gwinnett Daily Post. "She woke up the next day and said, 'I'm going to take care of my kids, I'm going to take care of my house, I'm going to make sure there's food in the house, but I'm going to kill that baby. I'm going to kill Emani today.'”

“For 60 days ... it was a cold, calculated, every day you wake up and you go, 'I'm going to kill her,'” she added.

Moss represented herself at trial and mounted no defense. She made no opening statement or closing argument and called no witnesses.

Eman Moss, who was sentenced to life in prison without parole for his role in the murder, testified in his wife’s trial.

The judge set Tiffany Moss’ date for execution by lethal injection was set between June 7 and 14.

Women make up roughly 2 percent of those on death row as of April 2018. More than 40 women have been executed in the U.S. in the last century, but only 16 female death row inmates have been killed since 1976, Death Penalty Information Center reported.