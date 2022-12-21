Georgia woman awarded $1M by federal jury after cop arrested her on false accusations of cocaine possession

A Georgia woman who spent five months in jail after an Atlanta Police officer falsely accused her of drug possession has been awarded more than a million dollars by a federal jury.

An Atlanta Police officer had falsely accused the woman of hiding cocaine inside an exercise ball when she was searched after being stopped on a street by the officer for jaywalking, the jury concluded, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.

The woman was taken into custody on the false drug charges and spent a month behind bars before the Georgia Bureau of Investigation completed an analysis revealing that the substance in question was not cocaine.

However, the woman was still held behind bars under the same charges for an additional four months.

The officer who made the allegations was initially ordered to pay the bill.

Under the direction of Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens, the officer's wages were initially garnished until the responsibility was handed over to city leaders.

Atlanta Police and Dickens' office did not immediately respond to requests for comment from FOX News Digital.