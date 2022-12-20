Expand / Collapse search
CA father arrested after 2-year-old daughter overdoses on fentanyl

A California father is suspected of bringing fentanyl-laced marijuana products into their home

Associated Press
A central California man was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment after his 2-year-old daughter overdosed on fentanyl, police said.

The child was treated at a hospital and she's expected to make a full recovery, the Merced Police Department said in a statement.

Her parents brought the girl to the emergency room on Sunday after she "experienced life-threatening symptoms consistent with a fentanyl exposure," the statement said.

Marvin Thomas is facing a felony count of child endangerment after his 2-year-old daughter overdosed on fentanyl-laced marijuana he brought home.

Marvin Thomas is facing a felony count of child endangerment after his 2-year-old daughter overdosed on fentanyl-laced marijuana he brought home. (Fox News)

Investigators determined the girl's father had brought fentanyl-laced marijuana products into their home, where the child was exposed to the powerful synthetic opioid.

Marvin Thomas could face a felony count of child endangerment. It wasn't known Monday if the 34-year-old has an attorney.

Police said both parents were cooperating with the investigation, which involves Child Protective Services.