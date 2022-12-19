Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Two Florida women arrested after allegedly running 'traveling drug roadshow'

Juanita Rose Fluckes and Lauren Ashley Rosetti were expecting to land a lucrative drug sale when they were arrested

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
GOP lawmakers' requests to meet with Biden over fentanyl crisis 'falls on deaf ears': Lisa McClain Video

GOP lawmakers' requests to meet with Biden over fentanyl crisis 'falls on deaf ears': Lisa McClain

Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., explains why President Biden has declined to meet with GOP lawmakers to discuss the fentanyl epidemic and what the end of Title 42 could mean for drug overdoses on 'Fox News Live.' 

Two Florida women were taken into custody on drug charges after attempting to bring their "traveling drug roadshow" to South Florida, according to authorities.

Juanita Rose Fluckes, 25, and Lauren Ashley Rosetti, 32, were identified by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office as key suspects in the ongoing sale and distribution of cocaine and methamphetamine in the Treasure Coast area.

Detectives arrested the women Friday night, according to the sheriff's office.

The women were expecting to land a lucrative drug sale late Friday night when that sale turned out to be a bust, leading to their arrests. They were caught with eight ounces of methamphetamine and half a gram of cocaine at the time of their arrests.  

Juanita Rose Fluckes and Lauren Ashley Rosetti

Juanita Rose Fluckes and Lauren Ashley Rosetti (Martin County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators also found in the suspects' hotel room 16 grams of fentanyl and their own supply of Narcan.

Drugs found by investigators

Drugs found by investigators (Martin County Sheriff's Office)

Fluckes and Rosetti were charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Delivery of Methamphetamine, Possession of Cocaine, Delivery of Cocaine, Tampering with Evidence and Resisting Arrest.

Drugs found on the suspects

Drugs found on the suspects (Martin County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff's office said they expect the women to be in prison for at least 15 years.