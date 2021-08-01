Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Published

Georgia teen shot and killed in shopping mall after food court fight

The teen was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A 17-year-old male was shot and killed in the food court of a Macon, Georgia mall Sunday afternoon, the county coroner has confirmed. 

County Coroner Leon Jones confirmed the identity of the teen as Quentavious Moore in a statement to Fox News.

Macon Mall parking lot

Macon Mall parking lot (Google Maps)

Jones said Moore was shot multiple times at the mall, located at 3661 Eisenhower Parkway, after 4 p.m. 

GEORGIA MAN, 19, DEAD AFTER APPLEBEE'S FIGHT, WAS ‘ALL-AMERICAN’ WITH ‘HEART OF GOLD’

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office told WGXA that a fight had broken out in the food court and had gotten physical before the shooting. 

Moore was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead. 

Fox News has reached out to the police department and will update accordingly. 

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the matter is being asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. 

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

