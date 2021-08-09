Georgia teacher accused of starting fire, shooting gun inside middle school

A Georgia teacher is now facing multiple charges after being accused of starting a fire and shooting a gun inside a middle school near Atlanta.

The incident at the Chapel Hill Middle School in Decatur allegedly involving Antonio Bailey happened last Thursday – one day after he had been placed on administrative leave, according to FOX5 Atlanta.

"Dekalb County School District Police conducted a criminal investigation into the gunfire and Arson at Chapel Hill Middle," the district said in a statement. "The investigation revealed evidence to secure a criminal arrest warrant for Mr. Antonio Bailey for the charges of Arson in the first degree, Criminal Damage to Property in the second degree, and Possession of a firearm during a commission of a felony. Mr. Bailey is in police custody."

A neighbor told the station they heard four to five gunshots Thursday night coming from the school’s offices.

It was not immediately clear how much damage the incident caused or what the motive was.

There were no reports of injuries.

Fox News has reached out to the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office for further comment.

Jail records show Bailey has since bonded out of custody.