Georgia shooting leaves 2 dead, 6 wounded outside Sweet 16 party that hosted ‘well over a hundred’ teens

Shooting investigation still 'very active,' Douglas County Sheriff's Office says

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A shooting outside a house party in Georgia that had more than 100 teenagers in attendance left two people dead and six others wounded Saturday night, authorities said.

The shooting happened after a confrontation outside a home in Douglasville, a city about 20 miles west of Atlanta, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

The home was hosting a Sweet 16 birthday party when the parents of the teenager began asking those in attendance to leave, FOX5 Atlanta reported. 

The sheriff’s office said the house party had "well over a hundred teenagers" attending.

Authorities released no details about the victims or any possible suspects.

Chrystal Walker-Cherry, the mother who hosted her daughter's party, told the station that she does not believe the shooter was at the party.

"They weren’t invited, so they didn’t know the address," she said. "They just camped out and waited on the children to leave the party."

Authorities said the investigation is still "very active" and that details are limited at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact the sheriff’s office.