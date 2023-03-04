Expand / Collapse search
US
California man arrested after downtown Los Angeles stabbing spree

The Los Angeles suspect was arrested soon after the attacks

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing six people in Los Angeles early Saturday morning.

The stabbings reportedly stemmed from a confrontation between two groups of people. 

The stabbings occurred shortly after 2 a.m. in downtown Los Angeles. 

Police apprehended and arrested the suspect shortly after. 

A glowing sky provides a colorful backdrop to the downtown Los Angeles skyline as seen from Boyle Heights on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 in Boyle Heights, CA. 

A glowing sky provides a colorful backdrop to the downtown Los Angeles skyline as seen from Boyle Heights on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 in Boyle Heights, CA.  (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The LAPD confirmed to Fox News Digital that they do not believe the altercation was gang-related.

The victims were transported to a nearby hospital. All of them were reportedly in stable condition. 

No further details were immediately available.

Aerial view of the business district in Downtown of Los Angeles in background from  Lincoln Heights neighborhood. (iStock)