Georgia police seeking eighth suspect in home invasion where masked men held mother, daughter at gunpoint

Police are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of an eighth suspect in an Atlanta suburban home invasion where masked men held a mother and daughter at gunpoint while rifling through their house.

The invasion happened on October 1 in the 4700 block of Sandy Springs around 10:30 p.m.

Police said multiple men, armed and masked, forced their way into the home and held a mother and her juvenile daughter at gunpoint, demanding that they turn over their valuables.

The intruders searched the home and threatened to kill the captives if they did not cooperate with their demands, police said in a statement to Fox News.

The masked men left with several personal belongings, two vehicles, and the victim’s phones, telling the mother they would kill her if she called the police.

Police said the mother and daughter cooperated with the intruders and were not physically harmed. The stolen vehicles were found a few hours later after having been abandoned.

Police have arrested seven suspects, ages 18 to 24 in connection with the home invasion. They each face a slew of charges including aggravated assault, theft by taking, and false imprisonment.

An eighth suspect, Jermaine Caldwell, 23, remains at large, police said. He is wanted for conspiracy to commit home invasion, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and theft by taking.

The Sandy Springs Police Department said additional funds are forthcoming for information leading to Caldwell’s arrest.

Police told 11Alive that the ongoing investigation is "complex," involving multiple jurisdictions throughout the metro area.

Investigators are also trying to determine whether the suspects in the October 1 home invasion were behind another attempted home invasion that happened less than 24 hours later on Aberdeen Drive in Sandy Springs, Atlanta’s FOX 5 reported.

Anyone with information on the matter is urged to contact Detective M. Burson at 770-551-2570 or mburson@sandyspringsga.gov.

The invasion comes amid a general spike in crime in the greater Atlanta area. Statistics from the Atlanta Police Department show that murders, rapes, and aggravated assaults so far this year have already surpassed the same time period last year.

The crime wave has pushed Atlanta’s upscale Buckhead neighborhood to call for separating from the city altogether.

"We are fed up with this," Buckhead City Committee CEO Bill told "America’s Newsroom" in August in response to a shooting that left one person dead. "Atlanta police are very busy right now. They’re under-resourced, they’re understaffed."

