Georgia police officer's shooting death leads to 3rd arrest, authorities say

A third suspect connected to the fatal shooting of a Georgia police officer in the line of duty was arrested last week, police said Thursday, according to reports.

Demetria S. Daniel, 24, is accused along with two other women of helping suspect Jordan Jackson avoid arrest by hiding him after he allegedly shot Henry County police Officer Paramhans Desai, 38, during a Nov. 4 domestic violence call, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Desai died days later. Henry County is 30 miles south of downtown Atlanta.

"Police officers are chosen from our community to serve as public servants," Henry County police Chief Mark Amerman said of Desai's death, according to the Journal-Constitution. "They stand that thin blue line every day between chaos and calm. And when someone attacks and kills a police officer, this public servant, it’s an attack on all of us. When individuals a part of that community harbor, hide and help this killer attempt to go free, those too are guilty of crimes against this community."

Jackson was the subject of a statewide manhunt after the shooting and was found dead during a standoff with police after he barricaded himself inside an apartment a week after the shooting, FOX 5 in Atlanta reported. Police said he died by suicide.

Daniel was charged with hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal, according to FOX 5.

Suspects Madison Troy and Katlyn Finley were previously arrested on charges similar to Daniel's, the Journal-Constitution reported.

Police said more arrests are expected.