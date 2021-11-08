Shaq Joins Georgia police, offer $30,000 reward in manhunt for suspect in cop shooting

Police in Georgia are now offering a $30,000 reward for information – which includes a $5,000 contribution from NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal -- leading to the arrest of an "armed and dangerous" suspect accused of shooting an officer while he was responding to a domestic incident call.

Henry County Police Officer Paramhans Desai, 38, remains in critical condition Monday following the shooting that unfolded Thursday night in McDonough, outside of Atlanta, Sgt. Anthony Militello told Fox News.

The suspect, 22-year-old Jordan Jackson, is "still considered armed and dangerous" and is being sought for aggravated assault on a police officer, Militello added.

The reward for information leading to Jackson's arrest includes a $5,000 contribution from Shaquille O'Neal, who joined the Henry County Sheriff's Office as its director of community relations earlier this year, Fox5 Atlanta reports.

Desai has been identified as a married, 17-year veteran of law enforcement and a father of two children.

"He remains in critical condition and continues to fight for his life. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers," Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted.

Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett told Fox5 Atlanta that Desai was struck by gunfire several times.

"The suspect pulled away and produced a handgun and allegedly shot the officer multiple times resulting in serious injuries," he said.

The station reports that Desai joined the Henry County Police Department in October 2020 following stints with the Georgia Department of Corrections and the Dekalb County Police Department.

Last week, police said they found a white Dodge Ram truck that Jackson might have been traveling in after fleeing the scene.

A local resident who had an interaction with Desai in early October described him to 11Alive as "someone comforting" and like a "friend, even though I had never seen him before."

Jana Beasley told the station that she called police to perform a welfare check after not being able to contact her friend.

"I met him out there. We had found she passed away in her home. He was so kind to me," Beasley said. "He was telling me of his father who passed away not long ago, and how it's hard. He was very comforting and stayed with me the whole time. He was just very sweet. He made a world of a difference."