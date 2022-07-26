Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia
Published

Georgia police arrest man with 3.3 pounds of meth after traffic stop, brief chase

Polk County officers witnessed the suspect allegedly toss the meth out of his window during a police chase

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Georgia man was arrested with about 3.3 pounds of methamphetamine after he allegedly tried to flee police during a traffic stop and toss the drugs out his window. 

Adrian Robinson, 40, is facing charges of methamphetamine trafficking, methamphetamine possession with intent to distribute, obstructing an officer, fleeing and other counts. 

The suspect allegedly threw the meth out of his car window during the police chase. 

The suspect allegedly threw the meth out of his car window during the police chase.  (Polk County Police)

A Polk County Police Department officer attempted to pull Robinson over on a highway for an improper lane change. 

WHITE HOUSE HONORS LAW ENFORCEMENT IN FIGHT AGAINST SYNTHETIC OPIOIDS, INCLUDING FENTANYL

The officer observed "other driving mannerisms consistent with DUI" so the officer asked Robinson step out of the vehicle, at which point Robinson allegedly put his GMC Terrain in drive and sped off. 

After the police chase, officers located the green bag containing meth that the suspect threw out of his window. 

After the police chase, officers located the green bag containing meth that the suspect threw out of his window.  (Polk County Police)

During the chase, officers saw Robinson allegedly throw a green bag out of the car window, which they later found contained meth

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Robinson is currently booked at the Polk County Jail, according to inmate records. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 