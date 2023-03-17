Expand / Collapse search
New York
Georgia murder suspect arrested at Niagara Falls border, attempted to cross into Canada: Officials

The Georgia man had a warrant for his arrest, which included charges for homicide and murder

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A man  wanted for murder in Georgia was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at a Niagara Falls border crossing on Wednesday.

Customs and Border Protection said that 36-year-old Dontavia Timmons, from Atlanta, Georgia, was arrested during the examination process at the Port of Buffalo, when officers learned that there was a warrant out for his arrest.

The warrant included charges for homicide, felony charges for two counts of murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

After Customs and Border Protection officers confirmed the warrant with the Fulton County Sheriff's Office in Georgia, Timmons was turned over to the New York State Police and is now in custody of the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

Timmons is awaiting extradition to Georgia, officials said.

"This arrest is a prime example of the dangerous individuals our CBP officers encounter at our ports of entry," said Area Port Director Gaetano Cordone. "The arrest of this individual will hopefully bring some solace to the victim’s family. We thank our law enforcement partners for working alongside us ensuring that this fugitive is brought to justice."

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.