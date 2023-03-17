Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Georgia college student on life support after Mexico spring break collapse now recovering: report

UGA student Liza Burke suffered from AVM, which the Mayo Clinic describes as a 'tangle of blood vessels'

Audrey Conklin
By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
close
Some spring breakers are changing plans after Texas DPS warns about travel to Mexico following recent Americans kidnapped Video

Some spring breakers are changing plans after Texas DPS warns about travel to Mexico following recent Americans kidnapped

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is urging Texans to avoid traveling to Mexico during spring break, and beyond, due to the ongoing violence throughout that country.

A University of Georgia student is beginning to recover in a hospital after experiencing a brain hemorrhage while on spring break in Mexico, according to local reports.

UGA senior Liza Burke's family had created a GoFundMe to get donations for Burke's transportation from the southernmost tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula to the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, where she was on life support for several days.

"This morning the doctor told us to expect some good days and some bad," Burke's mother, Laura McKeithen told McClatchy News on Wednesday. "I would say today is a good day!"

Florida doctors reportedly removed Burke's temporary pacemaker and took her off all medication except those for pain, McClatchy reported.

GEORGIA COLLEGE STUDENT ON LIFE SUPPORT WITH BRAIN BLEED AFTER SPRING BREAK TRIP TO MEXICO

UGA student Liza Burke suffered a brain hemorrhage while on spring break in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

UGA student Liza Burke suffered a brain hemorrhage while on spring break in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Facebook/ Liza Burke)

She was breathing on her own, "squeezing hands, wiggling toes and even lifting her head from the pillow," McKeithen told the outlet.

PANAMA CITY BEACH POLICE USE NEW K-9 DOGS, CRIME CAMERAS TO CRACK DOWN ON SPRING BREAK DRUG USE

Burke had been eating breakfast on her last day of spring break March 10 when she experienced a headache that took a turn for the worse.

One of Liza Burke's friends described her as "sunshine personified" and "authentic to her core" in a Facebook post.

One of Liza Burke's friends described her as "sunshine personified" and "authentic to her core" in a Facebook post. (Facebook/ Liza Burke)

"A few hours later, her friends called the doctor because they couldn't wake her. She was immediately rushed to the hospital where she was diagnosed with Arteriovenous malformation (AVM) which cause her brain to hemorrhage," Burke's friend, Jennifer Ritter, wrote in the description of a GoFundMe for Burke's medical needs that has since stopped taking donations.

MEXICO MEDICAL TOURISM BOOMS AS AMERICANS RISK LIVES FOR SURGERIES: ‘WORST DECISION I EVER MADE’

The Mayo Clinic describes AVM as "a tangle of blood vessels that irregularly connects arteries and veins, disrupting blood flow and oxygen circulation."

Cabo San Lucas is a resort town on the southernmost tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula.

Cabo San Lucas is a resort town on the southernmost tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

The exact cause of AVM is unknown, and it is "rarely hereditary," according to the Mayo Clinic. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

One of Burke's friends described her as "sunshine personified" and "authentic to her core" in a Facebook post. 

Her family is awaiting MRI test results, according to McClatchy.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.