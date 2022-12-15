Georgia man shoots AR-15-style rifle at two Orlando resorts, two people injured: Affidavit

A Georgia man allegedly used an AR-15-style rifle in shootings at two Orlando resorts and multiple apartments on Wednesday night, injuring two people.

Jailen Rasheed Houston, 19, was arrested in relation to the shootings and was booked into jail on a count of first-degree murder, according to FOX 35.

Houston allegedly fired shots at Westgate Lakes Resort & Spa, Marriott Vacation Club Cypress Harbor Villas, multiple apartments and two vehicles.

Deputies said that the first shooting happened at about 11 p.m. at the Westgate Lakes Resort & Spa where a woman in her 20s was shot and transported to a local hospital.

About 10 minutes after the first shooting was reported, another shooting incident was reported at the Marriott Vacation Club Cypress Harbor Villas where a woman in her 20s was shot, according to the affidavit.

Just minutes after the second shooting, 911 calls came in that reported an individual pointing a rifle at others and shooting into multiple apartments, according to the affidavit. The individual allegedly then fired shots into two vehicles.

Houston was arrested after he crashed his car near the Osceola County line at about 7 a.m. on Thursday, according to the affidavit, which states that an AR-15 rifle was discovered on the passenger seat.

When Houston was interviewed by detectives, he allegedly confessed to all the shootings, according to the affidavit.

"He advised that he was frustrated with the Westgate Lakes Resort after believing he was scammed earlier in the evening when he tried to check in," the court document states. Houston allegedly told officers that he "drove to a store, purchased magazines and ammunition from the store, and loaded his rifle," before returning to the resort and fired his weapon.

Houston also told deputies about the sensation the alleged attack gave him.

"When asked how he felt about the shootings, he stated he felt good while shooting at people, and it provided him a sense of relief. When asked if he would conduct similar shootings in the future he acknowledged that he would," the affidavit states.