Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia
Published

Georgia man on the run after allegedly shooting ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend is found dead

Abdul Batin Rashid, 48, found with apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, Johns Creek police say

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Georgia man on the run after shooting his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend inside a home has been found dead, authorities said Tuesday.

Abdul Batin Rashid, 48, was found around 12:30 p.m. at a home in Sandy Springs with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Johns Creek Police Department said.

Rashid was wanted since early Monday after authorities say he wounded Heather Quiggle and Jerrold Knight around 2:40 a.m. at a home on Plantation Bridge Drive in Johns Creek.

Quiggle was shot in her chest while Knight was shot in a leg. Officers stabilized both victims at the scene until paramedics arrived.

OKLAHOMA MAN ALLEGEDLY ROBS STARBUCKS AFTER STORE REFUSES TO ISSUE HIS WIFE $1.25 REFUND

Rashid allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend at a home in Johns Creek, Georgia, early Monday.

Rashid allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend at a home in Johns Creek, Georgia, early Monday. (Johns Creek Police Department)

Both Quiggle and Knight were rushed to a local hospital and were last known to be in stable condition.

Rashid had fled the scene of the shooting by the time officers responded.

Rashid had fled the scene of the shooting by the time officers responded. (Johns Creek Police Department)

Quiggle’s son was home at the time of the shooting and jumped out of his window to get help at a neighbor’s house after hearing the gunshots, police said. 

5 UNLIKELY US CITIES THAT STRUGGLED WITH RISING VIOLENT CRIME IN 2022

Rashid had already fled the scene by the time officers arrived, police said. Authorities warned the public to consider Rashid armed and dangerous.

Rashid was located Tuesday afternoon with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in Sandy Springs, Georgia.

Rashid was located Tuesday afternoon with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in Sandy Springs, Georgia. (Johns Creek Police Department)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Johns Creek is located about 27 miles northeast of Atlanta.