Georgia man on the run after allegedly shooting ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend is found dead

A Georgia man on the run after shooting his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend inside a home has been found dead, authorities said Tuesday.

Abdul Batin Rashid, 48, was found around 12:30 p.m. at a home in Sandy Springs with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Johns Creek Police Department said.

Rashid was wanted since early Monday after authorities say he wounded Heather Quiggle and Jerrold Knight around 2:40 a.m. at a home on Plantation Bridge Drive in Johns Creek.

Quiggle was shot in her chest while Knight was shot in a leg. Officers stabilized both victims at the scene until paramedics arrived.

Both Quiggle and Knight were rushed to a local hospital and were last known to be in stable condition.

Quiggle’s son was home at the time of the shooting and jumped out of his window to get help at a neighbor’s house after hearing the gunshots, police said.

Rashid had already fled the scene by the time officers arrived, police said. Authorities warned the public to consider Rashid armed and dangerous.

Johns Creek is located about 27 miles northeast of Atlanta.