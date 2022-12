Oklahoma man allegedly robs Starbucks after store refuses to issue his wife $1.25 refund

An Oklahoma man was arrested after allegedly robbing a Starbucks coffee shop when the store refused to refund his wife $1.25, according to reports.

Fox station KOKH in Oklahoma City reported that Richard Engle, 61, of Harrah went to Starbucks in Edmond with his wife on Sunday evening.

Police said his wife asked staff members for a refund on a drink she purchased recently for $1.25, but she was denied the refund and was told to call the corporate office.

The woman then walked out of the store, only to have her husband, Engle, return.

Engle was also denied a refund on his wife’s behalf, police said, and when one of the employees turned their back on him, he took money from the tip jar on the counter.

According to police, Engle was able to grab one dollar from the jar.

As Engle walked out, police said, he was followed by an employee at the store who took a photo of the license plate on his car. As the employee was snapping a picture of the license plate, police added, Engle backed his vehicle into the employee a few times.

Police were able to track Engle down at his home and took him into custody. He faces charges of robbery and assault.