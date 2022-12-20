Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Oklahoma man allegedly robs Starbucks after store refuses to issue his wife $1.25 refund

Oklahoma police said suspect took money from tip jar at local coffee shop after store refused to issue refund to his wife.

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
An Oklahoma man was arrested after allegedly robbing a Starbucks coffee shop when the store refused to refund his wife $1.25, according to reports.

Fox station KOKH in Oklahoma City reported that Richard Engle, 61, of Harrah went to Starbucks in Edmond with his wife on Sunday evening.

Oklahoma police arrested Richard Engle of Harrah, Oklahoma after allegedly robbing a Starbucks after the store refused to issue his wife a $1.25 refund.

Oklahoma police arrested Richard Engle of Harrah, Oklahoma after allegedly robbing a Starbucks after the store refused to issue his wife a $1.25 refund. (Oklahoma County Detention Center)

Police said his wife asked staff members for a refund on a drink she purchased recently for $1.25, but she was denied the refund and was told to call the corporate office.

OKLAHOMA TRANSGENDER STUDENT CHARGED WITH ASSAULTING FEMALE HIGH SCHOOL CLASSMATES IN BATHROOM

The woman then walked out of the store, only to have her husband, Engle, return.

Engle was also denied a refund on his wife’s behalf, police said, and when one of the employees turned their back on him, he took money from the tip jar on the counter.

Starbucks

Starbucks (iStock)

According to police, Engle was able to grab one dollar from the jar.

OKLAHOMA PRINCIPAL, PASTOR GROOMED AND THEN SEXUALLY ASSAULTED MALE STUDENTS: FEDERAL LAWSUIT

As Engle walked out, police said, he was followed by an employee at the store who took a photo of the license plate on his car. As the employee was snapping a picture of the license plate, police added, Engle backed his vehicle into the employee a few times.

Police were able to track Engle down at his home and took him into custody. He faces charges of robbery and assault.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.