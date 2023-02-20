Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Published

Georgia man faces murder charges for allegedly shooting a man, may be gang-related: police

Suspect also charged with criminal street gang activity

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
Thomaston, Georgia, police arrested and charged a man with murder for allegedly shooting a man on Saturday, according to reports.

The Thomaston Police Department said on Facebook that officers responded to reports of shots being fired on Avenue G, near G Circle just before 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The Thomaston Police Department in Georgia arrested Samuel James Simms Jr. for allegedly shooting a man on Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as 21-year-old Thomaston resident Delonzo Allen suffering from what appeared to be two gunshot wounds.

Allen was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said.

Later that day, police arrested Samuel Simms Jr. of Thomaston and charged him with malice murder and criminal street gang activity.

FILE- Police caution tape at a crime scene.

Police said more charges could come later pending a further investigation.

The investigation into the shooting is still active, and the department encourages anyone with information about the case to call 911 or Sgt. Matt Allen at 706-741-6034.

