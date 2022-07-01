Georgia man, 80, admits to shooting wife of 55 years in head, authorities say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An 80-year-old Georgia man has been arrested for the shooting death of his wife after decades of marriage.

Donald Staley is charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery but murder charges are pending, Fox Atlanta reported.

Staley called 911 Thursday and told an operator that he shot his 79-year-old wife, Judith Staley, and that he was going to shoot himself. He reportedly shot her in the head.

Carroll County sheriff's deputies arrived and were able to get him to surrender. Authorities said he was armed with a handgun.

Judith Staley wife was airlifted to a hospital where she died. The couple were together 55 years, investigators said.

The motive for the killing was not disclosed. The investigation is ongoing.

