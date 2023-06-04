Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia
Published

Georgia homeowner holds burglary suspect at gunpoint until law enforcement arrives

Hunter Adams, 18, and Travis Foskey, 21, are each charged with felony burglary and 20 counts of felony entering an automobile

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Georgia homeowner held a burglary suspect, who was accused of more than a dozen car break-ins, at gunpoint until deputies arrives to make the arrest.

The Towns County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Gumlog Road on May 20 about someone breaking into vehicles.

Deputies arrived at the home to find that multiple vehicles had been entered. The deputies quickly identified the two suspects as Hunter Adams, 18, and Travis Foskey, 21.

A call in the same area was made to deputies a short time later in which a homeowner was holding a suspect, later identified as Adams, at gunpoint inside her residence. The woman had returned home to find the suspect wearing her husband’s clothing. 

GEORGIA DECK COLLAPSE DURING BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION INJURES 9

Hunter Adams and Travis Foskey

Deputies identified the two suspects as Hunter Adams, 18, and Travis Foskey, 21. (Towns County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff's office said an investigation determined the suspect had forced entry into the home.

When deputies arrived at the home, the suspect attempted to run before he was tackled by deputies and taken into custody. Adams was charged with felony burglary and 20 counts of felony entering an automobile. 

BODY OF GEORGIA TEEN MISSING FROM CHURCH CAMP FOUND ON ISLAND BEACH AFTER MASSIVE SEARCH

Towns County Sheriff's Office vehicle

A homeowner held a burglary suspect at gunpoint until deputies arrives to make an arrest. (Towns County Sheriff's Office)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigators identified the second suspect as Foskey and obtained warrants for his arrest. Foskey was arrested the following morning. He is charged with felony burglary and 20 counts of felony entering an automobile.

"Sheriff Ken Henderson commends the homeowner for her quick action and holding the suspect until deputies arrived, and the deputies and investigators for the quick arrest of these suspects," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook. "This type of criminal activity is not an ever day occurrence in Towns County."