Body of Georgia teen missing from church camp found on island beach after massive search

The body of a 16-year-old Georgia boy was found Tuesday after the teen was reported missing a day earlier from a church camp he was attending on Jekyll Island.

Connor Mathis was found in the water at the island’s south end after a nearly 20-hour search with hundreds of volunteers and multiple law enforcement agencies, the Brunswick News reported.

Connor had been attending a church camp on the island, officials said, and was reported missing after he failed to show up at 6 p.m. Monday as campers regrouped from afternoon activities.

Volunteers showed up to help the Georgia State Patrol and other local, state and federal agencies search for the teenager.

It was not immediately known how the teen died.

Officials said Connor had high-functioning autism. Some searchers told the newspaper that Connor’s autism is what prompted them to join the search.

"I have a cousin who has autism," Erica Johnson, who gave up part of her vacation to join the search, told the newspaper. "I hope anybody would do it for him."

Connor was a rising 11th grade student at Glynn Academy. The school said it will have counselors available to speak with for the next few days.

Jekyll Island is located in Glynn County off the coast of Georgia within the Golden Isles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.