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Attorney general

Pam Bondi diagnosed with thyroid cancer weeks after departing as Trump's attorney general: report

Bondi, 60, underwent treatment and is recovering after leaving the Justice Department in early April, a source says

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
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Steve Yates discusses Pam Bondi's contributions after her removal as attorney general Video

Steve Yates discusses Pam Bondi's contributions after her removal as attorney general

Steve Yates, former Deputy National Security Advisor for Vice President Cheney, reflects on Attorney General Pam Bondi's significant contributions, especially in fighting illicit fentanyl and advocating for victims. He recounts personal experiences with Bondi and her empathetic nature, noting her support during his family's loss to overdose. Yates also addresses criticism surrounding her ousting.

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Former Attorney General Pam Bondi was diagnosed with thyroid cancer shortly after departing the Department of Justice last month, according to a report.

Bondi, 60, who left her role at the Justice Department in early April, underwent treatment and is recovering, a source told Axios.

Katie Miller, a former White House staffer and podcast host who is married to White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller, reposted the report on X Tuesday evening.

"Pam has been quietly kicking cancer's ass the last few weeks," she wrote.

PAM BONDI CANCELS APPEARANCE AT ANTI-TRAFFICKING SUMMIT OVER MEDICAL ISSUE

Attorney General Pam Bondi seated at a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

Attorney General Pam Bondi takes her seat before testifying at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on oversight of the Department of Justice on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 11, 2026. (Roberto Schmidt/AFP)

She added that Bondi has "a heart of gold."

Axios disclosed the health update while reporting that Bondi has been appointed by President Donald Trump to an advisory committee focused on artificial intelligence policy.

According to the report, Bondi is expected to serve on the Presidential Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.

AG PAM BONDI SUGGESTS TRUMP'S CRIME CRACKDOWN IN DC WILL HELP LATINO RESIDENTS

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington, D.C.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 7, 2025. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The council is co-chaired by White House AI and crypto czar David Sacks and White House science adviser Michael Kratsios.

Bondi will reportedly help facilitate coordination between the federal government and technology executives serving on the panel.

News of Bondi’s diagnosis and new advisory role comes weeks after Trump removed her as attorney general.

KARL ROVE: TRUMP DROPPED BONDI, BUT THE REAL POLITICAL FIGHT IS JUST BEGINNING

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche standing near a podium at the Justice Department in Washington, D.C.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche attends a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 19, 2025. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

In a Truth Social post announcing her departure, Trump described Bondi as "a Great American Patriot and a loyal friend."

"Pam did a tremendous job overseeing a massive crackdown in Crime across our Country, with Murders plummeting to their lowest level since 1900," Trump wrote. "We love Pam, and she will be transitioning to a much needed and important new job in the private sector, to be announced at a date in the near future." 

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche has served as acting attorney general since Bondi’s departure.

BLANCHE INVOKES TRUMP ‘LOVE’ WHEN ASKED ABOUT STAYING ON AFTER BONDI

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi speaking in the Oval Office with President Donald Trump looking on

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks as President Donald Trump looks on during a press conference in the Oval Office of the White House on Oct. 15, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

In a post on X confirming her exit from the Justice Department, Bondi said she remains "eternally grateful for the trust that President Trump placed in me to Make America Safe Again."

"Over the next month I will be working tirelessly to transition the office of Attorney General to the amazing Todd Blanche before moving to an important private sector role I am thrilled about, and where I will continue fighting for President Trump and this Administration," Bondi wrote.

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"Leading President Trump’s historic and highly successful efforts to make America safer and more secure has been the honor of a lifetime, and easily the most consequential first year of the Department of Justice in American history," she added. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House and Justice Department for comment.

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com

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