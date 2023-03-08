Expand / Collapse search
Georgia gunman fires shots outside elementary school, manhunt underway: police

Georgia authorities said a man opened fire near an elementary school last week

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Georgia authorities are asking the public to help identify a man who opened fire near an elementary school last week. 

A community liaison officer was flagged down by a resident on March 3 in South Franklin after hearing multiple gunshots near Sullivant Elementary School, the Columbus Division of Police said. 

A man was seen firing a gun near a Georgia elementary school last week, police said. 

A man was seen firing a gun near a Georgia elementary school last week, police said.  (Columbus Division of Police)

Patrol officers later found bullet casings outside an apartment in the 800 block of Greenfield Drive.

Authorities have not released additional details.

