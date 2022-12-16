Georgia girl, 11, missing and 'may be in danger' after fleeing home with mystery person met online: police

Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in a desperate search Friday for a missing Georgia girl whom police say "may be in danger" after fleeing her home with a suspect she met over the internet.

R’Kayla Briggs, 11, has not been seen since leaving her residence in Jonesboro on Tuesday but is still believed to be within the state of Georgia, the Clayton County Police Department said.

"Upon arrival, officers learned R’Kayla Briggs left at 3:39 p.m. through the backdoor without permission with a packed bag. Family members of R'Kayla Briggs stated they believe she is with an adult male," police said. "Family members believe R'Kayla Briggs has been planning to leave with this person for some time."

As of Friday, the identity of the individual remains a mystery.

"We don’t know the gender, we don’t know the age. We do not know what this person looks like," Clayton County Public Information Officer Julia Isaac told Fox News Digital. "We have investigated all of the leads that the family has given us and it has not panned out."

Additionally, police said "Based on the circumstances surrounding R’Kayla Briggs, we believe she may be in danger."

One of Briggs’ parents, identified by WSB-TV as Kenicia Moss, told the station that "We are asking you to bring her back because we are not going to stop."

The Clayton County Police Department says "multiple agencies and law enforcement partners working with us on this case."

Briggs is described as a Black female with brown eyes, who is around 4 feet-11 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. She was "last seen wearing blue jeans, black tights underneath, a gray tank top and a white/black/gray hoodie," according to police.

Anyone who spots Briggs is encouraged to call 911.