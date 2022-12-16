Ken DeLand: Missing American student in France found alive in Spain, official says

Kenneth DeLand, the upstate New York college student who has been missing in France since last month, was found to be alive in Spain nearly three weeks after he disappeared, an official confirmed Friday morning.

Deland, a 21-year-old St. John Fisher University student, was studying abroad at the University Grenoble Alpes in Grenoble when he was last heard from on Nov. 28, his family has said. He was reported missing the next day after he did not attend class and his host family and friends had not heard from him.

Grenoble public prosecutor Eric Vaillant confirmed in a translated tweet that DeLand had spoken with his parents on Friday morning and was in Spain.

A spokesperson for Vaillant's office added in a statement provided to Fox News Digital that "Ken Deland had been able to get in touch with his parent today and is supposed to be currently in Spain." DeLand's family did not respond to multiple requests for confirmation on Friday, and additional details have not been provided.

The six-foot, 190-pound college student, who is originally from Sodus, New York, was then spotted on surveillance footage at a sports store in Montelimar around 2:45 p.m. local time on Dec. 3, when he made a purchase of $8.40. St. John Fisher University is located in Rochester, New York.

An Interpol Yellow Notice was issued shortly after DeLand was reported missing in France.

DeLand was expected to complete his study abroad program on Dec. 17, 2022.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.