Missing Persons
Published

Ken DeLand: Missing American student in France found alive in Spain, official says

Ken Deland, a 21-year-old St. John Fisher University student, was studying abroad in France when he was last heard from

Stephanie Pagones
By Stephanie Pagones , Ashley Papa | Fox News
American college student goes missing in France shortly before he was expected to return to US Video

American college student goes missing in France shortly before he was expected to return to US

David Lee Miller reports from New York City on Kenny DeLand Jr.'s disappearance.

Kenneth DeLand, the upstate New York college student who has been missing in France since last month, was found to be alive in Spain nearly three weeks after he disappeared, an official confirmed Friday morning. 

Deland, a 21-year-old St. John Fisher University student, was studying abroad at the University Grenoble Alpes in Grenoble when he was last heard from on Nov. 28, his family has said. He was reported missing the next day after he did not attend class and his host family and friends had not heard from him.

Grenoble public prosecutor Eric Vaillant confirmed in a translated tweet that DeLand had spoken with his parents on Friday morning and was in Spain. 

KEN DELAND MISSING: TIMELINE OF AMERICAN COLLEGE STUDENT'S DISAPPEARANCE WHILE STUDYING ABROAD IN FRANCE

Ken DeLand walking into a Decathlon sports store in Montelimar on Dec. 3, 2022. 

Ken DeLand walking into a Decathlon sports store in Montelimar on Dec. 3, 2022.  (findkendeland.com)

Ken DeLand smiling in an undated photo on his Instagram story

Ken DeLand smiling in an undated photo on his Instagram story (Instagram/Ken DeLand)

A spokesperson for Vaillant's office added in a statement provided to Fox News Digital that "Ken Deland had been able to get in touch with his parent today and is supposed to be currently in Spain." DeLand's family did not respond to multiple requests for confirmation on Friday, and additional details have not been provided.

Video show's Ken DeLand's university town in France Video

The six-foot, 190-pound college student, who is originally from Sodus, New York, was then spotted on surveillance footage at a sports store in Montelimar around 2:45 p.m. local time on Dec. 3, when he made a purchase of $8.40. St. John Fisher University is located in Rochester, New York. 

KEN DELAND: FRENCH POLICE REPORT SAYS MISSING AMERICAN COLLEGE STUDENT IN 'FRAGILE MOOD,' 'MAY BE DEPRESSED'

Ken DeLand was last seen in Montelimar, France Video
General view of Grenoble city limits in  in Grenoble, France on December 13, 2022. 

General view of Grenoble city limits in  in Grenoble, France on December 13, 2022.  (Julien Reynaud/Abaca Press for Fox News Digital)

An Interpol Yellow Notice was issued shortly after DeLand was reported missing in France. 

KEN DELAND: AMERICAN COLLEGE STUDENT MISSING IN FRANCE HAD TROUBLE MAKING FRIENDS, MAY HAVE LEFT VOLUNTARILY

Ken DeLand abroad

Ken DeLand abroad (findkendeland.com)

Ken DeLand smiles in photo abroad.

Ken DeLand smiles in photo abroad. (findkendeland.com)

DeLand was expected to complete his study abroad program on Dec. 17, 2022. 

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates. 

Stephanie Pagones is a Digital Reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.pagones@fox.com and on Twitter: @steph_pagones. 