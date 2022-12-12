Man vanishes in Massachusetts after getting locked out of vehicle, police say

A 31-year-old man has vanished in Massachusetts after getting locked out of his vehicle, police say.

Michael Gray, of Maine, was reported missing on Sunday by a family member, according to the Peabody Police Department outside of Boston.

"Mr. Gray was last seen after being locked out of his vehicle on Saturday night," the department said in a statement.

"Mr. Gray called the Peabody Police for assistance in opening his vehicle, but after entry could not be gained, he was given a ride to a family member's place of employment on Main St in Peabody, MA," the statement added.

Police describe Gray as a white male with long brown hair and blue eyes.

He is believed to have been driving a 2015 Black Ford Escape SUV with the Massachusetts license plate number of 7AF586.