Georgia father of two robbed, kidnapped in front of his kids: police

A Georgia father was robbed at gunpoint in front of his two teens, forced into a vehicle and driven to an ATM where he was made to get money for the two suspects, police said.

The robbery happened on August 10 around 4:41 p.m. in DeKalb County. The man and the two teens were walking home when they were held up at gunpoint by two suspects, DeKalb County Police said.

The suspects forced the father into a vehicle and drove him to an ATM where he was forced to withdraw money, police said. The suspects then dropped him off an at an intersection and fled the scene, according to police. None of the victims were harmed in this incident.

The next evening, around 6:30 p.m., patrol officers spotted the vehicle used in the kidnapping at Glenwood and I-285. The officers followed the vehicle to Covington Highway and I-285 and attempted to conduct a stop after it pulled into a gas station.

Police said the suspects fled the vehicle on foot. A perimeter was set up and three of the department’s K-9 officers responded and began to track the subjects. After 3.5 hours and covering a combined distance of more than six miles, one of the suspects was found hiding in a shed, wearing the same clothes he was wearing during the previous day’s robbery, police said.

The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Regis Jackson, was taken into custody. He’s charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, and various other charges. He remains in custody at DeKalb Jail, police said.

The second suspect has not been found, but police have identified him as Jackson’s 38-year-old brother, Darius Jackson. Police have obtained arrest warrants for armed robbery, kidnapping, and other charges. He’s also been linked to other armed robberies in the area and additional charges may be added, police said.