Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Atlanta
Published

Georgia driver's dashcam captures plane crashing onto busy highway

Police said the pilot was the only person in the plane

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Dashcam video captures small plane crashing on Georgia highway Video

Dashcam video captures small plane crashing on Georgia highway

A single-engine Grumman American AA-1 reported problems after departing the Cobb County International Airport-McCollum Field, according to the FAA.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A small plane crashed on a highway northwest of Atlanta, Georgia Wednesday morning, shutting down traffic, authorities said. 

A driver’s dashcam footage obtained by Fox News Digital shows the moment the plane hobbled out of the sky and crashed onto the median of Highway 41 in Kennesaw around 10:15 a.m. 

  • Image 1 of 4

    Authorities investigating the plane crash in Kennesaw, Georgia.  (WAGA-TV)

  • Image 2 of 4

    The plane seen nose-down in the grassy median between northbound and southbound lanes.  (Facebook/Kennesaw Police Department)

  • Image 3 of 4

    Traffic was closed at Kennesaw Due West as authorities investigated.  (Facebook/Cobb County Government)

  • Image 4 of 4

    Dashcam footage showing a plane crash on a Georgia highway.  (WAGA-TV)

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was a single-engine Grumman American AA-1. 

The pilot was the only person onboard and had reported engine problems after departing the Cobb County International Airport-McCollum Field, according to the agency. 

STORMS IN THE SOUTH: RESIDENTS CLEAR DAMAGE FROM DEADLY WEATHER

Kennesaw police identified the pilot as Corey Robertson, without offering additional details. An officer said he walked away from the wreck and declined to go to the hospital. 

The pilot clipped a guide wire and power line during the crash landing, police said. Georgia Power has repaired the power line. 

The department posted a photo on Facebook showing the plane nose-down in the grassy median between the north- and south-bound lanes. 

Authorities blocked Cobb Parkway north of Kennesaw Due West Road for a couple of hours while investigating. The plane has since been towed away, and both lanes have been reopened. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The FAA is investigating. Kennesaw is about 30 miles northwest of Atlanta. 

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  

Your Money