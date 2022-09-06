Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Published

Georgia deputy stabbed multiple times by detainee at Fulton County Jail, police say

Fulton County Sheriff's Deputy allegedly attacked during Georgia inmate processing

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
A Georgia sheriff’s deputy is in good spirits after being stabbed multiple times by an inmate during processing at a jail in Atlanta, police say. 

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday at the Fulton County Jail, according to Fox5 Atlanta.

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat told the station that the detainee, identified as Richard Parham, was brought to the facility late Sunday by Atlanta police on charges of making terroristic threats. 

Richard Parham is now facing multiple charges.

Richard Parham is now facing multiple charges. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

The next morning, when one of his deputies tried to finish processing Parham into the jail, he was attacked and stabbed several times with a knife, Labat separately told WSB-TV. 

The investigation reportedly is focusing on how Parham allegedly had a weapon in his possession upon arrival at the Fulton County Jail. 

The attack allegedly happened at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Ga. 

The attack allegedly happened at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Ga.  (Google Maps)

Jail records show Parham is now facing additional charges including aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer. 

The deputy, meanwhile, is in stable condition and in good spirits, Fox5 Atlanta reported. 

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. 