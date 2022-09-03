Georgia deputy police chief arrested in Florida for soliciting prostitution

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Georgia deputy police chief was arrested in Florida after he allegedly solicited prostitution in the Sunshine State.

Cartersville Deputy Police Chief Jason DiPrima was arrested Thursday in Polk County, Florida.

He faces charges of soliciting another for prostitution, lewdness or assignation.

GEORGIA THIEF STABS MAN IN MALL OUTSIDE OF ATLANTA, SUBSEQUENTLY SHOT BY POLICE

The Cartersville Police Department said in a Facebook post that DiPrima has been placed on administrative leave, pending an internal investigation.

GEORGIA 11-YEAR-OLD BOY STOLE TRUCK, FLED POLICE AT 100 MPH

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

DiPrima has been with the department since 1996 and has served as deputy police chief since 2015.