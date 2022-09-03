Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Published

Georgia deputy police chief arrested in Florida for soliciting prostitution

Jason DiPrima faces charges of soliciting another for prostitution, lewdness or assignation

By Landon Mion | Fox News
A Georgia deputy police chief was arrested in Florida after he allegedly solicited prostitution in the Sunshine State.

Cartersville Deputy Police Chief Jason DiPrima was arrested Thursday in Polk County, Florida.

He faces charges of soliciting another for prostitution, lewdness or assignation.

Cartersville Deputy Police Chief Jason DiPrima was arrested in Florida on Thursday. 

The Cartersville Police Department said in a Facebook post that DiPrima has been placed on administrative leave, pending an internal investigation.

The official faces charges of soliciting another for prostitution, lewdness or assignation.

(file photo) Cartersville Deputy Police Chief Jason DiPrima was arrested Thursday in Polk County, Florida.

DiPrima has been with the department since 1996 and has served as deputy police chief since 2015.