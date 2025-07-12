Furious mother-daughter duo viciously attacks driver for moving trash cans reserving parking spot: video

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two individuals were arrested in New York City last week after video captured them spewing racial slurs and viciously attacking a female driver over a public parking space.

Andreea Dumitru, 45, and Sabrina Starman, 21, were charged with assault on Monday after attacking a 21-year-old driver outside a home in Ridgewood, Queens, police confirmed to Fox News Digital on Saturday.

Social media users on Reddit alleged that the two attackers were a mother-daughter duo who became violent after the victim tried to move a trash can that was placed in the street to block off a public parking spot.

The suspects allegedly punched the woman multiple times in the face and body, causing substantial pain, authorities said.

The victim was identified as Jada McPherson, according to the New York Post .

While the attack erupted on Monday, neighbors say tensions over the parking spot have been simmering for years.

Social media users on a Reddit post titled "The fight over the parking spot finally happened" claimed that the individuals involved routinely used trash cans and traffic cones to illegally hold street parking for hours while they were away.

A former resident on the Reddit thread said, "Sometimes those trash cans will be there for three hours reserving the spot."

The person who filmed the altercation said in the post, "It’s been going on for years. The whole family does it, today someone finally had a breaking point."

Video shows the moments before the brawl, where the 21-year-old victim is seen with her car, trying to clear the parking spot by removing the garbage bin.

A man was heard shouting, "Stop touching my stuff!" as he placed the garbage cans back on the curb, according to Fox 5 New York.

The victim responded with, "I just got home from work! I don't want to circle the block five times looking for a parking spot because this [expletive] was holding it with a garbage can," the outlet reported.

Moments later, Starman lunged at the woman and began throwing punches. Dumitru and an unidentified man joined in by hitting the woman and pulling her hair as the victim curled up defensively.

A bystander with a cane was also heard yelling as the scuffle escalated.

Police arrested Dumitru and Starman at the scene, and the victim was treated for her injuries on-site, authorities said.