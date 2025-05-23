Expand / Collapse search
Convicted rapist on parole charged with attempted murder after brutal attack leaves NYC mother in coma

Miguel Jiraud, 30, allegedly beat Diana Agudelo on Randall's Island

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
Published
Man on parole arrested for allegedly beating New York woman into coma Video

Man on parole arrested for allegedly beating New York woman into coma

Miguel Jiraud, who was on parole, was arrested again and faces serious charges after he allegedly beat a New York single mother. (Credit: FNTV)

A man who was free on parole after spending more than a decade behind bars for rape was arrested Friday on suspicion of beating a New York woman. 

Miguel Jiraud, 30, was charged with attempted murder for allegedly attacking 44-year-old Diana Agudelo, a single mother of two, as she rode her electric bicycle on Randall's Island on her way home to Queens, according to the New York Post

Diana Agudelo

Diana Agudelo was beaten in New York last week.  (The Agudelo family via Fox5)

The alleged attack happened May 16 around 11:30 p.m., and Jiraud is accused of beating Agudelo, stealing her bicycle and leaving her, according to FOX 5

She reportedly had facial fractures and a cracked skull and was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital, where she remains in critical condition. She has been in a coma since she was found. 

Miguel Jiraud being led by police.

NYPD officers lead Miguel Jiraud to a vehicle after he was charged with attempted murder. (FNTV)

FOX 5 reported that Agudelo rode her bicycle to and from work to help save money for her children's college educations. 

After leaving the courthouse, a shackled Jiraud denied beating Agudelo while he was being placed in a police vehicle. 

"I found her," he told a reporter. "The evidence is going to speak for itself. Do you want to see my hands? My hands are perfect."

"I found her," he repeated. "I stood there for an hour and went to work late. They did not say that." 

Miguel jiraud is led to an NYPD police car.

Miguel Jiraud answers questions from a reporter before being placed into a police car.  (FNTV)

The reporter then confronted him about his rape conviction

"And I've not done nothing wrong since I've been home," he said. "Not a violation, not a traffic stop."  

The NYPD did not immediately return a comment request. 

