Subway riders deliver street justice to brute who grabbed screaming woman on platform

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A group of everyday New York City subway riders delivered some street justice to a crazed man who randomly grabbed a screaming woman on a platform and ushered her forward, dramatic viral video shows.

The group sprang into action on Sunday morning atop a Brooklyn subway platform when they heard the young woman screech for help as the heavy-set man bear hugged her from behind and propelled her forward.

"Stop, stop, help," the 20-year-old woman can be heard yelling as a group of onlookers quickly surrounds him and demands that he let her go.

VIGILANTES SERVE STREET JUSTICE AFTER CAREER CRIMINAL TRIES TO RAPE ELDERLY WOMAN IN BROAD DAYLIGHT: REPORT

She eventually broke free of the man, identified by police as 42-year-old Fredrick Marshall, who was dressed in a white suit with a white baseball cap and sunglasses. Police said he was armed with a knife and a blackjack, and the woman did not know Marshall.

But after catching her breath, Marshall made a second lunge for the woman but was stopped in his tracks by a stranger who tripped him up -- sending him flying headfirst onto the ground.

The group then pounced on Marshall, delivering him a beatdown with an onslaught of kicks while another person appeared to strike him repeatedly with a stick.

The distraught woman can be seen sprinting away from the scene in distress, with one of her sneakers appearing to have fallen off during the terrifying ordeal.

SUSPECT GETS DOSE OF STREET JUSTICE AFTER WOMAN'S BODY FOUND WRAPPED IN SLEEPING BAG ON STREET

Police said she suffered shoulder pain and minor injuries to her stomach and arms. EMS responded and treated her at the scene. The incident took place at the Norwood Avenue subway station at 9 a.m.

Marshall was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, as well as third-degree assault and second-degree harassment.

The TikTok video has racked up nearly 7 million views in three days.

Commenters praise the actions of the bystanders

"Boy moms, make sure you are raising men like this who protect our daughters from depraved," wrote one woman. "My heart hurts hearing her call for her mom at the end, thinking that could be any of our daughters." Her comment has nearly 19,000 likes.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is how our men are supposed to respond," was the most popular response with 170,000 likes.

Police said Marshall, of Queens, has no priors in New York City.