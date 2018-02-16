Funeral procession, services for Ohio officers fatally shot

A funeral procession and service are planned for two Ohio police officers fatally shot while responding to a 911 hang-up call in the Columbus suburb of Westerville.

A viewing is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon Friday for officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Westerville, followed by a funeral starting at 1 p.m.

A procession through the city will follow the funeral. The city will livestream Friday's services. Schools are closed for the day.

The two veteran officers were shot after entering a residence early Saturday afternoon. The officers returned fire, wounding 30-year-old Quentin Smith.

Smith has been charged with aggravated murder. He remains hospitalized.