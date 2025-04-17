FSU shooter identified, used sheriff deputy mom's weapon in killing: police

Two people were killed, and six others were injured, in a shooting at Florida State University (FSU) on Thursday in Tallahassee, authorities said.

The shooting began at around 11:50 a.m. During a press conference later that afternoon, authorities identified the suspected shooter as 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, a student at the school.

Ikner was taken to an area hospital after being "neutralized" by authorities. Police also said his mother is a sheriff's deputy with the Leon County Sheriff's Office, and said Ikner used his mother's weapon in the killing.

The suspect's mother, Jessica Ikner, has been an officer for over 18 years and authorities said she has done a "tremendous job" in her position.

"Her service to this community has been exceptional," Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil said at the press conference. "Unfortunately, her son had access to one of her weapons and that was one of the weapons that was found at the scene. And we are continuing that investigation into how that weapon was used."

The two people who were killed were not FSU students, according to authorities.

The area is still considered an active crime scene, and authorities believe that the suspect acted alone.

"There is no further threat to our community at this point," Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell said.

The university and authorities are asking students, staff and faculty to call their loved ones if they haven’t already.

The FBI was able to dispatch agents from its Tallahassee field office to the scene quickly, as they are located close to FSU's campus. The ATF's Tampa office also confirmed that they are on the scene assisting law enforcement, and the FBI's Jacksonville office is seeking information about the shooting and asked for tips form the public.

"My team and I are monitoring reports of an active shooter on FSU’s campus. It’s too early to understand the extent of the violence, but early reports are very disturbing," Rep. Neal Dunn, R-Fla., wrote on X. Florida State University is in Dunn's district. "Follow all local guidance. Shelter in place. Stay safe. Thank you to our brave first responders for responding to the situation."

FSU has canceled all classes through Friday and said athletic events in Tallahassee were canceled through the weekend. FSU President Richard McCullough issued a statement on X, calling the shooting "a tragic and senseless act of violence."

"There will be more updates in the days ahead, and more time to reflect and heal. But now, we mourn together," the president said. "We lean on one another. And we remember who we are. We are Florida State. We are family. And we stand together."

Ben Veytsman, a sophomore studying management information systems at FSU, had just finished a therapy appointment on campus when he heard shots and was rushed away.

Veytsman told Fox News Digital that the therapy appointment was held at the campus's Thagard Building, near the student union. After leaving, he heard a popping noise while walking on campus.

"I was walking home and then this one guy was like chasing another guy," the college student recalled. "It looked like but they're both just like running...and I thought they had an altercation between themselves.

"And then the guy in front was like, 'Yo, there's some school shooting. Everyone get inside,' because we were right near the library. And then I could tell he wasn't joking. And then that's when me and a bunch of neighboring students just like start running in."

The sophomore said he took shelter in the staff lounge before being escorted to another place and, finally, allowed to walk home.

"It didn't feel real to me. It felt like I was like enacting a school shooter drill."

FSU student Cole Summers, who was in the student union, spoke to Fox News Digital about his experience.

"I was getting food at the Panera and heard a group of girls saying something about a gun, right after I heard the shots and immediately started running. I ran out the back of the union and as I was running I heard more shots coming from the entrance of the union," he said.

Another student, Christopher Malave, told Fox News Digital that he was in the student union when the shooting began.

"Thanks to the Lord, I did get home safely," the meteorology student said. "I've just been trying to recuperate, collect my thoughts these past couple hours."

"I truly do believe that God protected me today, and I'm really just blessed that, all things considered, I'm all in one piece. My friends are safe, I'm safe, and I'm just super blessed all things considered."

Sen. Ashley Moody, R-Fla., said that her office was in touch with FSU leadership about the situation.

"I am praying for the safety of the students, faculty and all first responders involved," Moody wrote.

Additionally, Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said he was praying for the safety of all those at FSU and instructed students to follow school officials' directions.

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the situation and made a brief comment in the Oval Office. He said it was "horrible that things like this take place."

"The [FBI] is on the scene at Florida State and we are in communication with agents on the ground. Our priority is the safety of everyone involved. We will keep updating as we learn more. Praying for all," Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote.

FBI Director Kash Patel said he was briefed on the situation, and FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino confirmed that the bureau was on the scene at FSU.

"The FBI is on the scene at FSU. I am en route back to DC from our LA office but we are getting updates on the situation on the plane. We will update you as we learn more," Bongino wrote in a post on X.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., wrote on the social media platform X that, "Our prayers are with our FSU family and state law enforcement is actively responding."

FSU's Tallahassee campus sits on 485.7 acres and the university has 403 buildings in total. The student body is more than 44,300 strong and the university has more than 16,000 employees, according to the school's website.