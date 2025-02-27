University of Virginia on edge after 'active attacker' with knife captured near campus

One person is in critical condition after being stabbed near the University of Virginia (UVA) campus on Thursday, prompting a shelter in place and numerous emergency alerts.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was stabbed at a school building on the edge of the grounds and is being taken to the UVA Medical Center for treatment, Charlottesville Police Department spokesperson Kyle Ervin told Fox News Digital.

Ervin could not confirm if the sole victim suffered one or multiple stab wounds.

UVA's Department of Safety and Security posted an emergency alert at about 4:50 p.m. on the university website and social media, warning students of an "active attacker" with a knife near Emmet Street.

Police warned students to shelter in place, and "RUN HIDE FIGHT."

Just before 5:30 p.m., authorities updated the description, noting the suspect was a middle-aged, white man wearing a white shirt, blue pants and white shoes.

Just before 5:50 p.m., police said the incident was "stable" and a suspect was detained.

The shelter in place was then lifted.

While little details have been released, Ervin said "the priority for these officers is to be able to work this case."

This is the second time this week the school's campus was ordered to shelter in place.

Classes were canceled, and the campus was locked down on Tuesday. Fox News Digital has reached out to UVA for more information.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more later.