Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

US

University of Virginia on edge after 'active attacker' with knife captured near campus

Second time in one week University of Virginia students were told to shelter in place

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

One person is in critical condition after being stabbed near the University of Virginia (UVA) campus on Thursday, prompting a shelter in place and numerous emergency alerts.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was stabbed at a school building on the edge of the grounds and is being taken to the UVA Medical Center for treatment, Charlottesville Police Department spokesperson Kyle Ervin told Fox News Digital.

Ervin could not confirm if the sole victim suffered one or multiple stab wounds.

UVA's Department of Safety and Security posted an emergency alert at about 4:50 p.m. on the university website and social media, warning students of an "active attacker" with a knife near Emmet Street.

Police warned students to shelter in place, and "RUN HIDE FIGHT."

Just before 5:30 p.m., authorities updated the description, noting the suspect was a middle-aged, white man wearing a white shirt, blue pants and white shoes.

Just before 5:50 p.m., police said the incident was "stable" and a suspect was detained.

The shelter in place was then lifted.

While little details have been released, Ervin said "the priority for these officers is to be able to work this case."

This is the second time this week the school's campus was ordered to shelter in place. 

Classes were canceled, and the campus was locked down on Tuesday. Fox News Digital has reached out to UVA for more information.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more later.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.