FSU shooter IDed, used sheriff deputy mom's weapon in killing: police

Two people were killed, and six others were injured in a shooting at Florida State University (FSU) on Thursday, authorities said.

Police identified the suspected shooter as 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, a student at the school. They also said his mother is a Sheriff's Deputy, and said Ikner used his mother's weapon in the killing. His mother has been an officer for over 18 years and authorities say she has done a "tremendous job."

Authorities have said that the two who were killed were not FSU students.

The university and authorities are asking student, staff and faculty to call their loved ones if they haven’t already. The area is still considered an active crime scene.

The FBI was able to dispatch agents from its Tallahassee field office to the scene quickly, as they are located close to FSU's campus. The ATF's Tampa office also confirmed that they are on the scene assisting law enforcement.

"My team and I are monitoring reports of an active shooter on FSU’s campus. It’s too early to understand the extent of the violence, but early reports are very disturbing," Rep. Neal Dunn, R-Fla., wrote on X. Florida State University is in Dunn's district. "Follow all local guidance. Shelter in place. Stay safe. Thank you to our brave first responders for responding to the situation."

FSU has canceled all classes through Friday and said athletic events in Tallahassee were canceled through the weekend.

Ben Veytsman, a sophomore studying management information systems at FSU, had just finished a therapy appointment on campus when he heard shots and was rushed away.

Veytsman told Fox News Digital that the therapy appointment was held at the campus's Thagard Building, near the student union. After leaving, he heard a popping noise while walking on campus.

"I was walking home and then this one guy was like chasing another guy," the college student recalled. "It looked like but they're both just like running...and I thought they had an altercation between themselves.

"And then the guy in front was like, 'Yo, there's some school shooting. Everyone get inside,' because we were right near the library. And then I could tell he wasn't joking. And then that's when me and a bunch of neighboring students just like start running in."

The sophomore said he took shelter in the staff lounge before being escorted to another place and, finally, allowed to walk home.

"It didn't feel real to me. It felt like I was like enacting a school shooter drill."

Sen. Ashley Moody, R-Fla., said that her office was in touch with FSU leadership about the situation.

"I am praying for the safety of the students, faculty and all first responders involved," Moody wrote.

Additionally, Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said he was praying for the safety of all those at FSU and instructed students to follow school officials' directions.

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the situation and made a brief comment in the Oval Office. He said it was "horrible that things like this take place."

"The [FBI] is on the scene at Florida State and we are in communication with agents on the ground. Our priority is the safety of everyone involved. We will keep updating as we learn more. Praying for all," Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote.

FBI Director Kash Patel said he was briefed on the situation, and FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino confirmed that the bureau was on the scene at FSU.

"The FBI is on the scene at FSU. I am en route back to DC from our LA office but we are getting updates on the situation on the plane. We will update you as we learn more," Bongino wrote in a post on X.

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare (TMH) sent Fox News a statement on the situation, saying that they have received patients "related to an incident" at FSU. However, TMH did not give any information on how many patients or what treatments were administered, citing patient privacy concerns.

"At this time, details are still unfolding, and we do not yet have specific information to share. However, we want to assure the community that our teams are fully mobilized and prepared to provide the highest level of care and support to all those affected. We remain in close coordination with emergency responders and public safety officials," TMH wrote.

Tallahassee police and firefighters have been dispatched to the scene.

"I was getting food at the Panera and heard a group of girls saying something about a gun, right after I heard the shots and immediately started running. I ran out the back of the union and as I was running I heard more shots coming from the entrance of the union," FSU student Cole Summers, who was in the student union, told Fox News Digital.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., wrote on the social media platform X that, "Our prayers are with our FSU family and state law enforcement is actively responding."

FSU's Tallahassee campus sits on 485.7 acres and the university has 403 buildings in total. The student body is more than 44,300 strong and the university has more than 16,000 employees, according to the school's website.