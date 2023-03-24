Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Frontier Airlines passenger dragged from plane, allegedly biting police

An unruly passenger was placed under arrest after being escorted from a Frontier Airlines flight and scratched, bit, and

Sarah Rumpf
By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
Texas woman ejected from Frontier Airlines plane after threatening fellow passenger: 'I’m going to rock your sh--' Video

Texas woman ejected from Frontier Airlines plane after threatening fellow passenger: 'I’m going to rock your sh--'

Simone Bryna Kim, 24, was forcibly removed from a Frontier Airline's aircraft where she was arrested by police for threatening a fellow passenger. (Credit: @kir.amore via Instagram/TMX)

A Texas woman got into an altercation with another passenger on a Frontier Airlines flight from Miami, Florida to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania which led to her being forcefully removed from the aircraft allegedly kicking, scratching and biting police officers.

Simone Bryna Kim, 24, of Killeen, Texas, was caught on camera shouting obscenities at another passenger while the Frontier Airline's aircraft was still on the tarmac at Miami International Airport on Tuesday.

A Texas woman was carried by police after getting into a verbal altercation on a Frontier Airlines flight out of Miami, Florida on Tuesday, March 21.

A Texas woman was carried by police after getting into a verbal altercation on a Frontier Airlines flight out of Miami, Florida on Tuesday, March 21. (@kir.amore via Instagram/TMX)

"I'm going to beat you the f--- up," Kim is heard yelling at other passenger who is not visible in the video. "What you trying to be on, I’m going to rock your sh--."

"You d---" the woman added

"I'm going to beat you the f--- up,"

— - Frontier Airlines passenger Simone Bryna Kim

"You're not even from Philly." Kim continues as another woman attempted to intervene in the argument.

The TikTok video from @KIR.AMORE shows Simone Bryna Kim arguing and threatening people on a Frontier flight that was heading to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania from the Miami International Airport.

The TikTok video from @KIR.AMORE shows Simone Bryna Kim arguing and threatening people on a Frontier flight that was heading to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania from the Miami International Airport. (@kir.amore via Instagram/TMX)

Frontier employees called Miami International Airport (MIA) police to remove the disruptive passenger from the plane.

"Yesterday, during the boarding process for Flight 2326 from Miami to Philadelphia, two customers got into a verbal altercation which resulted in one of the customers being asked to deplane," the airline said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "Upon her refusal, assistance was requested from local law enforcement."

Authorities shared that the woman kicked, scratched and bit officers as they struggled to place her under arrest. The footage shows MIA police carrying Kim away by her limbs, with her neon pink socks visible to passengers watching the incident from the plane's windows.

"D---, why you doing this?" passengers are heard yelling and cheering as the unruly passenger is forced into the police cruiser on the tarmac.

Simone Bryna Kim faces two charges for battery and resisting an officer with violence. She was also charged a misdemeanor for assaulting an officer and traspassing.

Simone Bryna Kim faces two charges for battery and resisting an officer with violence. She was also charged a misdemeanor for assaulting an officer and traspassing. (Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation)

Kim was charged with two felony counts for battery on a police officer and resisting an officer with violence, along with misdemeanor charges of assault on an officer and trespassing.

Sarah Rumpf is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 