Frigid wind chills forecast in Midwest ahead of Northeast weekend storm

Arctic air continues to bring frigid wind chills to folks living in the upper Midwest.

SCIENTISTS THINK 2020 LOCKDOWNS MAY HAVE CAUSED LESS LIGHTNING

Wednesday marks yet another morning with temperatures that feel like -20 to -30 degrees, making it dangerous to be outdoors for a long period of time.

Snow is forecast to fall over parts of New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

This comes as wet weather will start to taper off over parts of Florida, while millions of people across the Northeast are preparing for a possible blockbuster coastal storm this weekend, including heavy snow and blizzard conditions for the big cities from Washington D.C. to Boston.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS

Details on the exact track, how much snow and the timing of this system are still yet to be determined, but residents of the Northeast should continue to monitor local forecasts for the latest details.