Frigid wind chills forecast in Midwest ahead of Northeast weekend storm

Snow will fall over New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Arctic air continues to bring frigid wind chills to folks living in the upper Midwest.  

SCIENTISTS THINK 2020 LOCKDOWNS MAY HAVE CAUSED LESS LIGHTNING

Midwest wind chill alerts

Midwest wind chill alerts (Credit: Fox News)

Wednesday marks yet another morning with temperatures that feel like -20 to -30 degrees, making it dangerous to be outdoors for a long period of time.

Snow is forecast to fall over parts of New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

Florida rainy weather

Florida rainy weather (Credit: Fox News)

This comes as wet weather will start to taper off over parts of Florida, while millions of people across the Northeast are preparing for a possible blockbuster coastal storm this weekend, including heavy snow and blizzard conditions for the big cities from Washington D.C. to Boston.  

East Coast snowstorm

East Coast snowstorm (Credit: Fox News)

Details on the exact track, how much snow and the timing of this system are still yet to be determined, but residents of the Northeast should continue to monitor local forecasts for the latest details.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Make Your Own Sunshine." Click here for more information on Janice Dean.

