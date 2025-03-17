Friends of Joshua Riibe, witness in case of missing American student, say the community 'stands behind' him

A key witness in the case of missing University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki has the support of his community, according to a statement released by friends of his family on Sunday evening.

Konanki, a 20-year-old Virginia resident, was last seen walking on the beach outside the Riu Republica Resort in Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic in the early hours of March 6, according to authorities.

The lone known eyewitness in the case, 22-year-old Joshua Riibe, of Iowa, has been questioned by authorities from various agencies as they seek answers in Konanki's disappearance. He was the last person seen with Konanki while they were staying at the resort with their friends for spring break.

Friends of the Riibe family released a statement affirming their support for the college student, who has been described as a "key element" in the missing person investigation. He has not been named a suspect, nor has any crime been alleged.

"The Rock Rapids community stands behind and supports Joshua Riibe and his family," the statement, which was released by the Lyon County Sheriff's Office on behalf of friends of the Riibe family, said. "The Riibe family moved to town in 2015 and has been active in various school and community events and organizations. They are well known and loved."

"Josh has an unwavering devotion to his faith and a genuine kindness towards others," the statement continued. "He exemplifies the values of compassion, respect and integrity that are fundamental to our church and our community."

The friends who wrote the statement urged the public to respect the Riibe family's privacy "during this difficult time of uncertainty."

"While Josh focuses his efforts to help find Sudiksha Konanki, his family at home is providing support to their loved ones in the Dominican Republic. Please help us respect those priorities," the statement concluded.

Riibe has been joined in the Dominican Republic by his parents.