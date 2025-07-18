Expand / Collapse search
Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Luigi Mangione's records, Karen Read's deal, James Craig's trial

New England serial killer fears, Alex Murdaugh's request, Menendez brothers' legal victory

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Former homicide detective says it will 'take time' for law enforcement to determine if there's a serial killer in the Northeast Video

Former D.C. homicide detective Ted Williams said it will "take time" for law enforcement to determine if there's a serial killer in the Northeast.

LOWCOUNTRY SECRETS: Murdaugh lead attorney says jury fix and hidden texts could blow up conviction, force new trial

IDAHO MURDERS: Bryan Kohberger judge lifts gag order after Idaho killer's confession

‘TERRIFYING:' Teen charged with alleged murder in paddleboarder's death that sparked serial killer fears in coastal town

DATA DRAMA: Luigi Mangione's lawyers claim DA used fake court date, bogus subpoena to get his medical records

HEINOUS STABBING: Judge signs off on release plan for woman who stabbed a classmate to please 'Slender Man'

Idaho Students Stabbing Suspect Bryan Kohberger Arraigned

Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for his arraignment hearing in Latah County District Court, May 22, 2023 in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022.  (Zach Wilkinson-Pool/Getty Images)

BLUEGRASS HORROR: Missing mom's convicted killer claims boyfriend tainted his trial

POLICE PRESENCE: Detective faces accused killer dentist in court showdown after alleged $20K hit attempt: 'ups the ante'

PARADISE LOST: American tourist confirmed dead after Turks and Caicos vacation disappearance

DEADLY CALM: Triple murder suspect dad seen in police footage days before daughters found dead

JUSTICE COMPROMISED: Grand juror charged with leaking confidential information in Karen Read case

Military survivalist Travis Decker

Travis Decker is accused of murdering his three daughters before disappearing into the Washington wilderness.  (Chelan County Sheriff's Office)

ON THE STAND: Dentist accused of poisoning wife’s shake said he gave her 'too much protein': co-worker

FORESHADOWING: Kohberger practiced home invasions and burglary techniques years before murdering Idaho students: new book

SEEKING JUSTICE: New person of interest emerges in documentary on decades-old disappearance of Iowa news anchor

ISLAND NIGHTMARE: Mystery shrouds case as American tourist still presumed missing in popular tourist paradise

DIGITAL GHOST HUNT: Any tie Bryan Kohberger has to 'Pappa Rodger' could become clear when gag order is lifted

Dentist James Craig in court on trial for his wife's murder

James Craig talks with his family (not pictured) from his seat before the start of opening arguments in a Murder trial at the Arapahoe District Court on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, Centennial, CO. Craig is accused of murdering his wife. (Stephen Swofford/Denver Gazette via Pool)

'NEW INSIGHT': New text messages fuel Alex Murdaugh's push for new trial

'SUGAR BABIES': Colorado dentist accused of killing wife amid affairs, as murder trial centers on marital betrayal

FATAL ESCAPE: Hollywood heir accused of beheading wife, in-laws dies in custody days before release of key evidence

LAST MESSAGE: Idaho four murder victim's sister reveals 'weird' three-word text message hours before stabbings

GRIM DISCOVERY: Suzanne Morphew's remains may have been moved twice after being killed, forensic scientist says

JUDGE'S ORDER: Menendez brothers score crucial legal victory in decades-long fight as they await potential freedom

'WICKED SAD': Karen Read lands lucrative book deal while witnesses face continued harassment after acquittal

FATAL OBSESSION: Bryan Kohberger believed he committed ‘the perfect murders’ until one key mistake shattered his plot: author

TRACES OF EVIDENCE: Georgia teen who raised 'awareness' about mother, stepfather's deaths on TikTok now charged with their murder

